Morristown arson suspect planned to burn more buildings, warrant says

The building was valued at over $250,000 and was part of a plan to renovate much of downtown Morristown.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A warrant obtained by WVLT News charging Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli with arson in the burning of Morristown’s historic Parks-Belk building claims he admitted to planning more fires.

According to the warrant, police found Cicirelli at a nearby hotel, where he admitted to setting the fire in the Parks-Belk building and said he planned to set more buildings on fire.

“[Cicirelli] admitted to entering the building and setting the fire in multiple locations throughout the building,” the warrant said. “Five other full gas cans were found in the area of the downtown district that [Cicirelli] admitted to placing with plans of burning other buildings.”

The warrant also said that, once he saw the Parks-Belk building go up in flames, Cicirelli decided not to set any more fires.

