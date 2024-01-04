Passerby saves lives after warning strangers their Knoxville home was on fire, KFD says

Crews learned that someone walking by had seen that the attic was on fire and warned the people inside, then left the scene.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:11 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department commended a passerby who warned strangers that their house was on fire Thursday, possibly saving their lives.

Mark Wilbanks with KFD told WVLT News that crews responded to the home on Jefferson Avenue around 2 p.m. Once there, crews learned that someone walking by had seen that the attic was on fire and warned the people inside, then left the scene.

“If not for this unknown person stopping and alerting the occupants to the fact that their home was on fire, they could’ve been significantly injured or killed,” Wilbanks said.

The home’s smoke detectors didn’t go off, Wilbanks said, because of how high the fire was in the house.

No one was injured, but the house was heavily damaged in the attic and porch areas. Another home saw minor damage because of the heat of the flames.

