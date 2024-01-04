Rain moves in late Friday and lasts into the weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel tracks more rain to some snow later next week as well.
By Paige Noël
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday is mild, but rain moves back at night and sticks around through the weekend. Another system provides us with more rain to some snow early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies stick around tonight allowing widespread frost to develop. Temperatures are very cold to start the day on Friday with a low near 23 degrees.

Sunshine sticks around for most of the day on Friday getting us to a seasonable high of 48 degrees. Clouds and rain move back in overnight.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain moves in close to midnight on Friday and sticks around through Saturday morning. We could see that snow chance to a wintry mix briefly, but mainly for the higher elevations. Temperatures will drop into the mid-30s overnight but get closer to the upper 30s by Saturday morning which is when everyone switches back over the just rain.

It’s a rainy start to the weekend, but the rain becomes more spotty by the afternoon with a high near 44 degrees. We’ll pick up about 0.5″ to about 0.75″ of rain by the end of the day on Saturday. Sunday is mostly cloudy with spotty light mountaintop snow showers to light rain showers, with a low of 39 degrees in the morning and then an afternoon high of around 46 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll warm up Monday to Tuesday but that comes with another round of rain. The second one also moves in at night but could last longer into the day on Tuesday. We’re monitoring the potential for another inch of rainfall. Then a few snow showers are possible, mainly in the higher elevations, going into Wednesday.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

