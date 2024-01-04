Tennessee’s Gerald Mincey enters Transfer Portal

Offensive lineman appeared in all 13 games in 2023
Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (54) plays against Ball State during an NCAA...
Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (54) plays against Ball State during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After appearing in all of Tennessee’s 13 games during the 2023-24 football season, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey is entering the transfer portal.

Mincey played over 500 snaps this season, allowing just two sacks.

In two seasons on Rocky Top, Mincey appeared in 22 games after transferring from the University of Florida. He’s logged over 1,000 snaps in his college career.

Mincey becomes the 13th player from the 2023 Tennessee football roster to enter the Transfer Portal.

