Tennessee’s Gerald Mincey enters Transfer Portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After appearing in all of Tennessee’s 13 games during the 2023-24 football season, offensive lineman Gerald Mincey is entering the transfer portal.

Mincey played over 500 snaps this season, allowing just two sacks.

In two seasons on Rocky Top, Mincey appeared in 22 games after transferring from the University of Florida. He’s logged over 1,000 snaps in his college career.

Mincey becomes the 13th player from the 2023 Tennessee football roster to enter the Transfer Portal.

