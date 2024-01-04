Thrill seekers charged after skydiving into nuclear plant’s cooling towers

One person parachuted into the cooler tower, part of a canceled TVA nuclear plant in Hartsville, Tennessee.
TVA cooling tower
TVA cooling tower(Trousdale County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three thrill seekers, one of whom parachuted into a shutdown nuclear plant cooling tower in Tennessee, were detained on Wednesday.

Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to a complaint of power gliders near TVA and Trousdale Turner Correctional Center property in Hartsville. Deputies said they witnessed the gliders return and one person parachuted into the cooling tower, part of a canceled TVA nuclear plant.

TCSO detained three members of a group of professionally trained athletes that record their activities and post them online. They were charged for trespassing and await their court date.

Others were warned not to trespass on TVA property, the sheriff’s office said.

Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesman, said the Hartsville reservation is “more than an unfinished nuclear plant with a cooling tower.”

“It’s an active TVA site subject to federal security protocols – we have staff and security measures in place,” Brooks said in a statement. “Trespassing is not only illegal, it can be dangerous as there are physical hazards in and around the structures. TVA takes this issue very seriously and violators are subject to prosecution under state and federal law.”

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to KPD
Police locate suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway
Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli
Morristown arson suspect planned to burn more buildings, warrant says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville
Passerby saves lives after warning strangers their Knoxville home was on fire, KFD says
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says

Latest News

Kentucky judges react to viral video of defendant assaulting presiding judge.
Kentucky judges react to viral Nevada courtroom incident
Rainy start to the weekend with a First Alert Weather Day early next week
Rainy start to the weekend with a First Alert Weather Day early next week
Appalachian Power said raising your thermostat by a few degrees can save on your energy bill
Keeping your energy bill low this winter
Tadarrius Bean, 24
Attorney seeks change of venue for officer accused in Tyre Nichols murder
Alyssa Milligan was hit and killed while riding her bike in Nashville, police said.
Off-duty Tennessee officer charged in connection to Belmont student’s death