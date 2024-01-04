Thrill seekers charged after skydiving into nuclear plant’s cooling towers

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Three thrill seekers, one of whom parachuted into a shutdown nuclear plant cooling tower in Tennessee, were detained on Wednesday.

Trousdale County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) deputies responded to a complaint of power gliders near TVA and Trousdale Turner Correctional Center property in Hartsville. Deputies said they witnessed the gliders return and one person parachuted into the cooling tower, part of a canceled TVA nuclear plant.

TCSO detained three members of a group of professionally trained athletes that record their activities and post them online. They were charged for trespassing and await their court date.

Others were warned not to trespass on TVA property, the sheriff’s office said.

Scott Brooks, a TVA spokesman, said the Hartsville reservation is “more than an unfinished nuclear plant with a cooling tower.”

“It’s an active TVA site subject to federal security protocols – we have staff and security measures in place,” Brooks said in a statement. “Trespassing is not only illegal, it can be dangerous as there are physical hazards in and around the structures. TVA takes this issue very seriously and violators are subject to prosecution under state and federal law.”

