Wind chills and clearing today, ahead of a couple rounds of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wind chills are the biggest factor today, but at least it’s dry for now. We’re tracking two rounds of rain, the first this weekend and another early next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s, then clouds and a few flurries move in with cold winds to start the day.

Clouds stick around for the first half of today, with some flurries possible. We’re only topping out around 42 degrees, as the sky clears this afternoon, but it can feel colder at times with a northeasterly wind 5 to 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph.

Tonight is mostly clear, colder, and frosty, with a low of 23 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll still warm-up nicely to a seasonable high on Friday of 48 degrees. Clouds are gradually increasing ahead of rain.

We’re looking at an 80% coverage of our area in rain Friday night, with spotty, brief wintry mix to snow but rising from mid 30s to upper 30s Saturday morning and staying rain through the late morning. We’re now looking at rain to exit by the early afternoon and a few light rain showers could pop-up in the afternoon, with a cloudy view and a high of 44 degrees. We’re looking at an average of a half an inch of rainfall.

Sunday is mostly cloudy with spotty light mountaintop snow showers to light rain showers, with a low of 37 degrees in the morning and then an afternoon around 46 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll warm up Monday to Tuesday but that comes with another round of rain. The second one also moves in at night, but could last longer into the day on Tuesday. We’re monitoring the potential for another inch of rainfall. Then a few snow showers are possible, mainly in the higher elevations, going into Wednesday.

