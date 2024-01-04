‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Mother of 3 dies in crash while driving to pick up her children

Illyria Edwards, 27, died in a crash on New Year's Eve while she was driving to pick up her kids that evening. (Source: WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother died in a car crash on New Year’s Eve.

WSMV reports that 27-year-old Illyria Edwards was a single mother working to support her three kids.

“She had the best fashion,” Edwards’ cousin, Jameshia Smith, said. “She was the life of the party and if you ever wanted to talk about anything, she was there.”

Last Sunday, Edwards was involved in a crash while driving from a friend’s house to pick up her children.

“It’s kind of like she was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Smith said.

The Gallatin Police Department said Edwards’ car collided with another vehicle, also killing Samantha Gant. They were in separate vehicles and the only passengers.

Police said the crash happened minutes before midnight.

“It’s going to be hard to be without her,” Smith said. “We aren’t going to be able to grow old together and tell stories.”

For Smith, her cousin’s death serves as a wake-up call.

“You just never know when it’s your time,” she said.

Police have not released further information regarding the crash. Their investigation remains ongoing.

