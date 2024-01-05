Accused drunken driver arrested after mistaking police station for hotel

The man was more than three times over the legal limit for driving
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 4:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW/Gray News) - Police are recommending a man be charged with his fourth drunken driving offense after they say he confused their department’s building for a hotel.

On Thursday at around 2:30 a.m., police saw a small SUV parked crooked in a stall that is designated for police vehicles.

When police went to investigate, officers found the vehicle was still running with a man slumped over the wheel.

An officer knocked on the window and woke the man up. Police said he struggled to roll down the window.

According to an incident report, there were empty beer cans in the vehicle.

The man’s blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit for driving. He was brought to the Wood County Jail on suspicion of his fourth offense for operating while intoxicated.

Copyright 2024 WSAW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to KPD
Police locate suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway
Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli
Morristown arson suspect planned to burn more buildings, warrant says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville
Passerby saves lives after warning strangers their Knoxville home was on fire, KFD says

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
We’re tracking rain to move in tonight and again Monday night, but the second round is a WVLT...
Rain impacts part of the weekend, then again next week with some messier roads
Dallas County (Iowa) Sheriff Adam Infante speaks outside Perry High School in Perry, Iowa.,...
Teen kills 6th grader, wounds 5 others and takes own life in Iowa high school shooting, police say
One 15-year-old was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father. (KCCI,...
GRAPHIC: Perry High School shooting victim grazed by bullet