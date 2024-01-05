Crimes against older adults are on the rise in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - People taking advantage of senior citizens happens more than you might think, with cases on the rise in East Tennessee the last few years.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is trying to prevent them from happening, but it’s an uphill battle.

A detective with the sheriff’s office said elder abuse cases are up in Knox County, with 1,038 cases in 2021. That’s up to almost 1,600 cases in 2023.

“Often times, it’s family members. About 85% of cases are family members,” Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Nina Hummel said.

Hummel said a lot of people neglect their parents to try and get their money before they pass away.

“Between drugs and finances, they’re trying to live off that life, so they’re not caring for their family member the correct way,” she said.

Hummel said the problem with elder abuse cases is they mostly go unreported, with just one in 24 cases reported to law enforcement.

“They don’t want to see your family member go to jail,” Hummel said. “They don’t want to prosecute their family member so they just don’t talk about it.”

Plus, Hummel said she is the only detective in the sheriff’s office that investigates those crimes, and that they need a few more people.

Hummel also points to phone scams for tricking seniors out of money.

“It is so prevalent, and so rising, it’s incredible how much money is leaving the state of Tennessee alone,” she said.

Hummel said it’s becoming increasingly difficult to charge people responsible for these crimes, mainly because Adult Protective Services and law enforcement have different definitions for certain crimes, which leads to most people getting away with their crimes.

The East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, which is a division within the East Tennessee Human Resource Agency (ETHRA,) has a victim’s service program that can help senior citizens.

“We offer case management to any victim of an alleged crime,” Tracy Armstrong said, Program Director for the East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.

Hummel said area agencies need to do a better job of working together to help prevent, and prosecute the crimes.

The sheriff’s office is part of an upcoming aging adult resource fair. It’s on January 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the John O’Connor Senior Center in Knoxville. Local services and agencies will be available to answer questions.

