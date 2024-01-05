Dollywood prepares to close for the winter

Dollywood heads into the off season with big projects underway.
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County’s largest employer is about to close for the next two months, ending its 38th season.

Dollywood’s Smoky Mountain Christmas continues until Saturday.

Cricket Russell has worked at Dollywood for 38 seasons and said it’s the people that keep her coming back.

“The people I work with. I mean they’ve got some great people here and of course being interviewed by you, you know that’s pretty cool,” said Russell.

While Russell and the food teams prepared to close the restaurants for the season, she’s thinking about this past year, being able to interact with the millions who’ve walked through the gates.

“A lot of great people come to hear it you know and I get to talk to the guests as they come through, you know as we’re working on vista, and we’ve had some really interesting people come through,” added Russell.

A lot goes into closing for the off season with fresh paint on buildings and new concrete being poured.

“Our operating teams will go through and winterize bathrooms. They’ll get a lot of work done that we just can’t do during an operating season. So they’ll do a lot of paint work,” said Wes Ramey with Dollywood.

Dollywood is looking ahead to next season with the brand new Dolly Parton Experience well under construction.

“The offseason here at Dollywood is just as busy as the operating season. As you can see behind me. We’ve got a lot of work going on as we redo the Adventures in Imagination area and that will turn into the Dolly Parton Experience which should open in May,” said Ramey.

With a few more hours of thrills, family moments together and all the food, it will be back next year and so will Russell to greet you when the gates open again.

“I am, I really am because I want to make 40. I want to do 40,″ she said.

Dollywood closes after this weekend. They are opening an entire week earlier in March.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

