Exploring Tennessee: Enjoying winter in the Smoky Mountains

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Even during the winter time there are plenty of things to do as you come visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. From hiking trails to Cades Cove and Newfound Gap.

Covering over 522,000 acres, the Great Smoky Mountains provide a family fun experience year round. From the lush vegetation in the spring, to the beautiful fall colors, to snow capped mountains in the winter, there is always a great experience to find.

During the winter months, the weather can vary greatly from the foothills to the peaks. On average, the peaks of the Smokies receive 50-80 inches of snow, while lower elevations are closer to 5-10 inches.

Temperatures also play a big role in some of the activities that you can enjoy during the winter months.

“If Newfound Gap is closed and you’re coming from the Gatlinburg area, stop in here at the Sugarlands Visitor Center. You can see some of the great exhibits and talk to volunteers and park rangers,” said Park Ranger Emily Davis.

While lower elevations may be in the middle to upper 30s, areas closer to Newfound Gap and Clingmans Dome could be some 20 degrees colder with areas of ice and snow.

“Other times if Newfound Gap Road is closed, Little River Road and Laurel Creek Road are open, providing a scenic drive through the park,” said Davis.

Even if Newfound Gap Road is closed, you still have the chance to visit places like Laurel Falls, the sinks, and Cades Cove.

Remember if you have plans to visit the park and park for more than 15 minutes, you’ll need to get a parking pass.

Even during the winter there are still opportunities for camping.

“If you are hardy enough to camp here in the winter, Cades Cove Campground and Smokemont Campground do have some loops open. If you are in Tennessee, Cades Cove is a great option, but North Carolina offers up the Smokemont option,” said Davis.

Each location has a picnic table and fire pit, but these sites don’t have electrical hookups.

“The winter is a beautiful time to visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. It can be cold, but you can still experience the best the park has to offer. If people are coming to visit in the winter, be prepared for changing conditions, bring extra layers,” said Davis.

For those looking to head to Cades Cove, it can be a bit of an easier drive during the winter with a little less traffic.

Not to mention, the abundant wildlife from bears, deer, coyote, and turkeys that you can see throughout the drive.

If you are looking to make your next memory with friends and family, the Smokyies are sure to deliver!

