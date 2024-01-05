How the Knoxville Police Department is lowering crime in the city

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department released its 2023 crime analysis. Murder and manslaughter victims were down 34%, the lowest since 2019. Assaults are up 8%, from 913 in 2022 to 989 in 2023. Robberies stayed flat while motor vehicle theft went down 11%.

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel credited the employees at KPD, technology and reorganization of the department to the decrease in crime.

“I could not be prouder of the men and women in the Knoxville Police Department. They really worked hard all year to identify the most violent offenders in our city. They worked hard to identify drug traffickers. We’ve targeted those individuals, worked hard to get them off of our streets and we reorganized our department,” said Noel.

Recently, the department added new technology to help fight crime, including flock cameras. “Technology plays a major role in us being able to effectively deploy officers and also effectively respond after crimes happen. But we’re really only just getting started with that. I’m a big believer in using data to make decisions. And right now, we’re laying the foundation for 2024 and beyond to more effectively use data to make decisions on deployment on where officers need to be, you know, what time they need to be working, and how to use that to effectively reduce crime,” he said.

“Knoxville is a big city. So we want to make sure we have officers in the right place at the right time to be the most effective. One of the main strategies we use is our place-based strategy so instead of having officers spread all across the city, we want to make sure our officers in each one of our three districts are in the small areas where we are experiencing a lot of crime. So, for example, if we’re having car burglaries at three in the morning in certain parts of the city, we want to make sure officers are concentrated in those areas to identify who those individuals are catching them and get them off the street.”

Murders are down citywide and specifically in the East District, he said there is a 54% decrease in deadly shootings, but there is still work to be done.

“We’ve been able to solve about 70% of those murders,” said Noel. “One of the first things that we can do to reduce murders in the future is to solve murders that have already occurred. That allows us to identify who those violent individuals are, capture them and get them off the streets. The next thing that we do is continue to make sure that we’re identifying potentially violent individuals, either working with the Mayor’s Office of Community Safety and Violence interrupters at Turn Up Knox to try and steer them away from a life of crime and hopefully get them to change their ways. And the last piece is using our police-based strategies to make sure officers are in the right place at the right time to prevent incidents,” he said.

With more growth in Knoxville, that creates new challenges. “Knoxville is definitely growing. There’s more people who don’t live in Knoxville that are using Knoxville regularly. That’s why it’s so important for us to continue to recruit and grow this police department but also use data to deploy officers more effectively.”

And he wants to focus on more training to better equip officers.

“There’s no secret This is a dangerous job. And that’s why we have a really good training here for our police officers. We have excellent training in a police academy for our new officers. We have ongoing in-service training to make sure officers are prepared to be able to go on the street and they have the best training. We’re going to be deploying in 2024 a brand-new training simulator to be able to make sure officers have state-of-the-art training to prepare them to deal with the dangers of the job,” he said.

His focus for 2024 is to keep those numbers down.

“So, even though we’ve had one of the largest reductions in violent crime, the city of Knoxville has experienced in a very long time, we are still laser-focused on identifying violent individuals, capturing them and get them off the streets. So, a big goal is to reduce violent crime again in 2024. We also had a high number of traffic traffic fatalities last year. We just had one yesterday on Chapman Highway. We’re going to have more police officers out on the street conducting traffic enforcement to slow people down. We need to have fewer fatalities than we did in 2023. I’d also ask everyone out there to please slow down. Be vigilant when you’re approaching intersections. Look out for pedestrians, just take a couple of extra minutes to get to your destination, get there safe. We are also going to be looking at drug offenses as well. And we’ve had a lot of overdoses here in Knoxville. So, we’re going to be really stepping up our game with drug investigations to get some of these drug deals.”

