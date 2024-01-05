Keeping your energy bill low this winter

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With Winter in full swings and temperatures getting lower, the Knoxville Utilities Board (KUB) says it’s important to remember that prices do not go up in the winter, rather energy usage goes up which makes bills higher.

“The prices aren’t necessarily changing, its how much you’re using is changing,” Harley Bryant, a customer support supervisor with KUB said. “That higher volume of usage is going to increase your bill pretty considerably.”

There are things that homeowners can do to lower their energy bill according to KUB.

- Seal leaks and cracks around windows and doors.

- Each degree lower on a thermostat can save money on energy bill.

- Lower thermostat temperature while gone for the day or asleep at night.

- Keep heating system air filters clean.

- Insulate house to keep the heat inside.

KUB says that you can also change your payment plan to make sure those numbers stay consistent and do not peak over the winter season.

