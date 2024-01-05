Knoxville police investigating ‘potentially suspicious’ death
Knoxville officers were investigating after a body was found at an apartment
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department were investigating a ‘potentially suspicious in nature’ death after a body was found at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Ave.
“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and additional information is forthcoming,” officials said.
This is a developing story.
