Knoxville police investigating ‘potentially suspicious’ death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department were investigating a ‘potentially suspicious in nature’ death after a body was found at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Ave.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and additional information is forthcoming,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

KPD detectives are on the scene of a death that is potentially suspicious in nature at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Avenue. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and additional information is forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/FLBs82L173 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 5, 2024

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.