Knoxville police investigating ‘potentially suspicious’ death

Knoxville officers were investigating after a body was found at an apartment
Knoxville Police Department cruiser
Knoxville Police Department cruiser(Knoxville Police Department)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department were investigating a ‘potentially suspicious in nature’ death after a body was found at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Ave.

“The investigation is in the preliminary stages and additional information is forthcoming,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to KPD
Police locate suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway
Jeffrey Scott Cicirelli
Morristown arson suspect planned to burn more buildings, warrant says
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Crews respond to ‘heavily involved’ fire in East Knoxville
Passerby saves lives after warning strangers their Knoxville home was on fire, KFD says
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says

Latest News

The Lampstand a local non-profit in Virginia helping survivors of human trafficking
Tennessee doing its part to put an end to human trafficking
Detective in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said most cases come from family members
Crimes against older adults are on the rise in Knox County
Detective in the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said most cases come from family members
Crimes against older adults are on the rise in Knox County
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood prepares to close for the winter