Lady Vols rally to win over Auburn in SEC opener
Tennessee defeats Auburn 8th time in nine meetings
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing by as many as 11 points, Tennessee rallied against Auburn, defeating the Tigers 75-67 to win its SEC opener.
The Lady Vols were led offensively by Rickea Jackson’s 24 points. The fifth year added a career high 19 rebounds. Jasmine Powell added 16 points.
Tennessee shot an even 50% from the field in the win.
The win gives Tennessee an 8-1 record in its last nine meetings against Auburn. It’s just the sixth loss in the last two seasons at home for the Tigers.
Tennessee improves to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. Auburn falls to 11-3 and 0-1 in league play.
The Lady Vols open the home portion of their SEC schedule on Sunday against Kentucky.
