Lady Vols rally to win over Auburn in SEC opener

Tennessee defeats Auburn 8th time in nine meetings
Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell (15) during an NCAA basketball game against Notre Dame on...
Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell (15) during an NCAA basketball game against Notre Dame on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)(John Amis | AP)
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing by as many as 11 points, Tennessee rallied against Auburn, defeating the Tigers 75-67 to win its SEC opener.

The Lady Vols were led offensively by Rickea Jackson’s 24 points. The fifth year added a career high 19 rebounds. Jasmine Powell added 16 points.

Tennessee shot an even 50% from the field in the win.

The win gives Tennessee an 8-1 record in its last nine meetings against Auburn. It’s just the sixth loss in the last two seasons at home for the Tigers.

Tennessee improves to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. Auburn falls to 11-3 and 0-1 in league play.

The Lady Vols open the home portion of their SEC schedule on Sunday against Kentucky.

