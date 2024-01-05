Lady Vols rally to win over Auburn in SEC opener

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After trailing by as many as 11 points, Tennessee rallied against Auburn, defeating the Tigers 75-67 to win its SEC opener.

The Lady Vols were led offensively by Rickea Jackson’s 24 points. The fifth year added a career high 19 rebounds. Jasmine Powell added 16 points.

Tennessee shot an even 50% from the field in the win.

The win gives Tennessee an 8-1 record in its last nine meetings against Auburn. It’s just the sixth loss in the last two seasons at home for the Tigers.

Tennessee improves to 8-5 overall and 1-0 in SEC play. Auburn falls to 11-3 and 0-1 in league play.

The Lady Vols open the home portion of their SEC schedule on Sunday against Kentucky.

