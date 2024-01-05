More people moving out of Memphis because of crime, moving company says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People are moving out of Memphis. There are several reasons as to why, but one moving company owner says crime is the number one reason.

He says he sees Memphians moving to places like Arlington, Lakeland, and Eads. Some are even moving out of the Greater Memphis area.

While he says crime is the driving force as to why people are moving, a University of Memphis sociologist says crime is just a symptom of the bigger problem as to why people are leaving.

The owner of Absolute Moving Services, Phil McLendon, tells Action News 5 that business has been booming.

McLendon said over the past year or so, people living in Memphis are leaving and heading to the suburbs.

“Oakland, Eads, Fayette County, and North Mississippi,” said McLendon.

However, some are leaving the Mid-South altogether to go to places like Texas, Missouri, and Florida.

Why? Because of crime, he says.

“People are openly and freely telling us that they don’t feel comfortable or safe raising families and living around so much crime,” said McLendon.

Memphis reached 398 homicides for the year 2023.

McLendon said the majority of his clients attribute crime as the number one reason why they are leaving Memphis.

He says normally, the winter months are his slow season, but his team is currently busy getting people out of the Bluff City.

“We see all different demographics, all classes. We do get people who are moving to Memphis. A lot of those people are relocating for jobs, to be closer to where they work or to the school system, but the majority of people are moving out of Memphis,” said McLendon.

University of Memphis professor, Elena Delavega, studies Memphis’ census data and trends.

Delavega also says people are leaving Memphis and that the city is not growing.

University of Memphis School of Social Work professor, Elena Delavega (Action News 5)

Delavega said crime is a symptom of the disinvestment in the city.

“Crime didn’t appear out of nowhere. The crime appears out of a sense of hopelessness, a sense of abandonment, a sense of there is nothing here for me except for what I can think,” said Delavega.

So, what is it that is going to make people want to stay here in Memphis? Delavega said it’s going to take serious investment into the city.

“We don’t invest in our schools; we don’t invest in amenities, and that eliminates the possibility for opportunities and jobs, and that results in crime. And it’s just this downward spiral,” said Delavega.

McLendon said he expects this trend to continue until the end of the year or until people feel safe here in Memphis.

