Rain impacts part of the weekend, then again next week with some messier roads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather is quiet to end the week, but more active with rain for part of your weekend. A second round of rain looks more impactful throughout the day Tuesday, which is why we added a WVLT First Alert Weather Day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly clear sky with widespread, heavy frost. We’re starting the day in the 20s, with some isolated spots in the upper teens. Bundle up! Knoxville starts the day around 23 degrees.

It’s a nice day, despite the very cold morning, as we quickly warm to midday then top out around 48 degrees this afternoon, which is seasonable. We will see some more clouds gradually rolling in throughout the day, ahead of tonight’s rain.

Rain spreads out tonight. We’ll actually see some brief wintry mix to snow showers, with an early low of 35 degrees, but we’ll warm a few degrees with widespread rain for the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

It’s a rainy morning but not day Saturday. We’ll see that rain clear west to east late morning to early afternoon, then we’ll see clouds and spotty showers Saturday afternoon with a high of 44 degrees.

A few light showers are possible Saturday night into Sunday, with some spotty light snow showers in our higher elevations. We’ll be around 46 degrees Sunday, but windier with gusts around 25 mph, which makes it feel colder.

The week starts off dry with some warming. After a cold start of 29 degrees Monday, we’ll warm to around 50 degrees with scattered clouds.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the next round of rain moves in Monday night but continues most of the day Tuesday, which makes for roads messier so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for impacts to your commute. This adds up to about an inch of rain, and then we’ll see some showers change to snow, mainly in our higher elevations again, next Tuesday night through Wednesday.

