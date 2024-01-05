Rainy start to the weekend with a First Alert Weather Day early next week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain pushes in overnight and into Saturday morning. Isolated showers to mountain snow showers linger Sunday. We are also tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day as more rain arrives Tuesday making for a messy commute throughout the day.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Rain pushes in late tonight, closer to midnight and is widespread by Saturday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s overnight but rise to the upper 30s closer to sunrise.

It’s a rainy morning Saturday, but the rain becomes more scattered to spotty by the afternoon. It’s a gloomy and chilly day with highs in the mid-40s. Overall, we’ll pick up about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain by the end of the day Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Isolated showers linger into Sunday with spotty light snow showers in the higher elevations. Clouds stick around with highs near 46 degrees, but gusty winds will make it feel cooler. We could see gusts up to 20 to 25 mph.

Monday starts out dry with highs near 50 degrees. Rain moves in late Monday night and continues throughout most of the day Tuesday. This will make for messy roads which is why Tuesday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The rain will impact your morning and evening commute. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures drop overnight Tuesday into Wednesday allowing for the scattered light showers to turn to snow in the higher elevations. As of now, we do not expect a lot of snow accumulation. We could get a light dusting in the higher elevations.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’ll dry out Thursday, but another round of rain to some higher elevation snow moves in by the end of the week and to start the weekend.

