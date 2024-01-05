REPORT: Tennessee ranks among worst states for youth mental health care

A new mental health facility will be opening in the Middle, TN area to help increase mental health coverage.
Children's mental health
Children's mental health(MGN Online / PIXNIO)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study suggests Tennessee ranks among the worst states for youth mental health care.

According to Mental Health America (MHA), the state of Tennessee ranks 41st for mental health care for youth and 40th for access to mental health care.

MHA is an organization that advocates for the closing of the mental health equity gap by increasing nationwide awareness and understanding through education and public tools and research.

The organization recently ranked 50 states, including the District of Columbia on the following measures for the year 2023:

  • Adults with any mental illness
  • Adults with substance use disorder in the past year
  • Adults with serious thoughts of suicide
  • Youth with at least one major depressive episode (MDE) in the past year
  • Youth with substance use disorder in the past year
  • Youth with severe MDE
  • Adults with AMI who did not receive treatment
  • Adults with AMI reporting unmet needs
  • Adults with AMI who are uninsured
  • Adults who reported more than 14 mentally unhealthy days a month who could not see a doctor due to costs
  • Youth with MDE who did not receive mental health services
  • Youth with severe MDE who received some treatment
  • Youth with private insurance that did not cover mental or emotional problems
  • Students – kindergarten and up – identified with emotional disturbance for an individualized education program
  • Mental health workforce availability

MHA said Tennessee ranked 27 overall for the prevalence of mental illness, rates of access to care, adult care and youth care.

The state also ranked in the following categories:

  • Number 7 in adult mental health
  • Number 15 for the prevalence of mental health

In response to the need for more mental health care, Family Care Center, a mental health clinic with nearly 25 community-based locations in Colorado, Texas and Tennessee, will soon expand its care to Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro will soon be part of one of the nation’s mental health providers with a new outpatient clinic. The clinic will help make mental health care more accessible to Tennessee communities.

The clinic will have its grand opening on Jan. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a look at the interior shots of the new location as well as access to the transcranial magnetic stimulation machine.

