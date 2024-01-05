REPORT: Tennessee ranks among worst states for youth mental health care

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new study suggests Tennessee ranks among the worst states for youth mental health care.

According to Mental Health America (MHA), the state of Tennessee ranks 41st for mental health care for youth and 40th for access to mental health care.

MHA is an organization that advocates for the closing of the mental health equity gap by increasing nationwide awareness and understanding through education and public tools and research.

The organization recently ranked 50 states, including the District of Columbia on the following measures for the year 2023:

Adults with any mental illness

Adults with substance use disorder in the past year

Adults with serious thoughts of suicide

Youth with at least one major depressive episode (MDE) in the past year

Youth with substance use disorder in the past year

Youth with severe MDE

Adults with AMI who did not receive treatment

Adults with AMI reporting unmet needs

Adults with AMI who are uninsured

Adults who reported more than 14 mentally unhealthy days a month who could not see a doctor due to costs

Youth with MDE who did not receive mental health services

Youth with severe MDE who received some treatment

Youth with private insurance that did not cover mental or emotional problems

Students – kindergarten and up – identified with emotional disturbance for an individualized education program

Mental health workforce availability

MHA said Tennessee ranked 27 overall for the prevalence of mental illness, rates of access to care, adult care and youth care.

The state also ranked in the following categories:

Number 7 in adult mental health

Number 15 for the prevalence of mental health

In response to the need for more mental health care, Family Care Center, a mental health clinic with nearly 25 community-based locations in Colorado, Texas and Tennessee, will soon expand its care to Murfreesboro.

Murfreesboro will soon be part of one of the nation’s mental health providers with a new outpatient clinic. The clinic will help make mental health care more accessible to Tennessee communities.

The clinic will have its grand opening on Jan. 11 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will include a look at the interior shots of the new location as well as access to the transcranial magnetic stimulation machine.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.