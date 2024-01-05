Sheriff: Multiple arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.

By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Campbell County Sheriff Wayne Barton said four people have been arrested after an undercover investigation.

Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community of Campbell County on Thursday.

Barton said that a search warrant was obtained after a lengthy undercover investigation involving multiple control buys of narcotics made from two separate structures on the property.

During the search, methamphetamine, Suboxone, and drug paraphernalia were discovered on the property Barton said.

The Sheriff said that the following individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the Campbell County Jail:

  • 51-year-old Herbert Andrew Ayers was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule lll Controlled Substance for Resale
  • 62-year-old Danny Lee Kesteron charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll & lll Controlled Substance for Resale, and Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility
  • 22-year-old James Clifford Chambers was charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale
  • 33-year-old Amy Nicole Green charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Schedule ll Controlled Substance for Resale and Capias/Bench Warrant

Sheriff Barton would like to thank the members of the CCSO on the successful execution of a search warrant. On...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Friday, January 5, 2024

