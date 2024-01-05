Skeletal remains found near Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga

Police have not been able to confirm whether the bones are from a human.
Tests will determine if the remains are human.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 7:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating after skeletal remains were found near a Volkswagen plant on Thursday, according to Local3News.com.

The remains were found on Thursday in the 7600 block of Ferdinand Piech Way.

Local3News said police have not been able to confirm whether or not the bones are from a human as details are limited.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

