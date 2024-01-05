South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department to replace aging fire truck

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - As first responders worked to clean up the damage from a fire to a historic building in downtown Morristown, another part of Hamblen County was getting a much-needed resource.

The South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department has had the same fire engine since 1999, and it’s well overdue to be replaced.

Firefighters said the truck was showing signs of rust and unreliable technology that helps them fight fires.

“It makes the truck run. I mean it operates the truck basically if you don’t have the motherboard to operate the lights and other pieces, you’re dead in the water,” said firefighter Renee Jarnigan.

The department was just approved for $420,000 in grant funding from the state that will go towards replacing that outdated fire engine, thanks to the help of Hamblen County representative Rick Eldridge who lobbied for the grant to be approved.

“Letting them know we’re supportive of our community and what their needs are,” Eldridge said.

This new engine will allow the department to have more room to store equipment and also allow them to carry 600 more gallons of water when they respond to a fire.

“Most of the time we don’t have access to a fire hydrant so we have to shuttle water back and forth. So the ability to haul more water will be a benefit to us,” said Jarnigan.

There will still be more than $100,000 SHCVFD will have to raise to fully purchase this fire engine.

It’s estimated it’ll take anywhere from two to four years for it to be built and ready to use.

