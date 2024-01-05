Stanley cups sold out at Target are selling for more than double the price on resale market

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley cups. (Source: @victoria_robino_26/LIFESTYLOGY/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Stanley’s limited-edition insulated cups are going for more than double their value on the resale market after selling out within minutes in many stores.

The stainless-steel tumblers are only available at Target, but they are now showing up on the secondary market for hundreds of dollars more for those who couldn’t get theirs in the retail market.

The cups come in different colors, including the Winter Pink Starbucks edition just released on Wednesday.

Target is selling them for $45, but many shoppers are now turning to the resale market to get one.

On Thursday, several listings for the popular cups were seen going for as high as $399 on eBay.

While some of the Winter Pink Starbucks edition cups were going for as high as $250 on Poshmark.

This week, multiple customers have shared videos from Target stores showing people lining up as early as 3 a.m. to get their hands on the product.

TikTok user Victoria Robino shared a video where numerous customers can be seen grabbing what cups they could from the shelves at an Arizona Target.

Her video has been viewed more than 19 million times.

KFSN shared a video of shoppers lining up outside of a Fresno-area Target trying to get their hands on the limited-edition cups.

The cups are part of Stanely’s Galentine’s Day Collection, referring to the date celebrating female friendship.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Historic Morristown building likely a total loss after fire, MFD says
Firefighter injured, man arrested after Morristown building fire, police say
One person was hit and killed by a vehicle, according to KPD
Police locate suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Chapman Highway
The Memphis skyline
This city’s population decreased the most in Tennessee over past 5 years, study says
Edward Hatcher, 49
Maryville man stabs 3 people at Knoxville bar, police say
Pamela Bradshaw rang in 2024 by winning $1 million and becoming Powerball's first millionaire...
‘I’m so blessed’: Woman becomes Powerball’s first millionaire of the year

Latest News

Lakeway CASA says the biggest need for volunteers is in Sevier County.
Volunteers needed to serve abused and neglected children in Sevier County
$420,000 awarded to the department through State grant funding.
South Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department to replace aging fire truck
Crews begin demolishing old Knoxville safety center to make way for upcoming science museum
Crews begin demolishing old Knoxville safety center to make way for upcoming science museum
WVLT News sat down with Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel about how he plans to keep crime low.
How the Knoxville Police Department is lowering crime in the city
A Palestinian man mourns a relative killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip...
Israeli defense minister lays out vision for next steps of Gaza war ahead of Blinken visit