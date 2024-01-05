Sweetwater names Tommy Burch Head Football Coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sweetwater Wildcats have a new Head Football Coach.

After leading the Meigs County Tigers to a 12-1 mark and a AAA Quarterfinal appearance a season ago, Tommy Burch is poised to take over the Wildcat program.

🚨🚨🚨🚨 Sweetwater has filled their vacancy https://t.co/k6sXQlU9pe — 5Star Preps (@5StarPreps) January 5, 2024

Burch led the Tigers to a region 3AAA title in the Fall, defeating Sweetwater 21-14 in the process.

Sweetwater is coming off a 2-8 season, which saw then Head Coach Caleb Slover resign on September 26.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.