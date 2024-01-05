TBI issues Silver Alert for Sevier County woman

By David Sikes
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert on Friday morning for a missing Sevier County woman.

Police are asking for help finding 26-year-old Stephaine Harvey who has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.

Harvey was last seen Thursday night on foot in the area of Lloyd Huskey Road in Pigeon Forge, and was wearing a black and white plaid jacket and dark jeans police said.

Harvey is described as 5′8″, 130 pounds, w/ brown hair and brown eyes if you have any information about Stephaine call the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office at 865-453-4668 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.

