Tennessee extends Volleyball Coach Eve Rackham Watt through 2029

Lady Vols made first Sweet 16 since 2005 last season
Tennessee Volleyball's Eve Rackham Watt's contract has been extended through the 2029 season
Tennessee Volleyball's Eve Rackham Watt's contract has been extended through the 2029 season(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off the program’s first Sweet 16 appearance in 18 years, Tennessee announced a contract extension for Volleyball Coach Eve Rackham Watt on Friday.

The extension will keep Rackham Watt on Rocky Top through the 2029 season.

In six seasons at Tennessee, Rackham Watt has compiled a record of 116-55 and 74-36 in SEC play.

The University of North Carolina’s career leader in assists was named the 2023 SEC Co-Coach of the Year.

