Volunteers needed to serve abused and neglected children in Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hundreds of children in the legal system who’ve been neglected or abused rely on special advocates to stand up for their needs.

But in Sevier County, there’s not enough volunteers to stand up for those kids.

As a retired teacher, Dan Hanlon wanted to give back to the community so he joined Lakeway CASA.

“It’s challenging, sometimes a little heartbreaking,” he said.

While he had experience with children, he learned over the past year just how many children are in need in Sevier County’s judicial system.

“Majority of it’s heartbreaking. But part of it is but you have to overcome that you have to realize, you know you’re climbing a mountain there’s gonna be some slips and some falls but you know you’re gonna try to get to the top and help these children,” said Hanlon.

In 2023, Lakeway CASA served 250 cases with 85 of those in Sevier County and they need at least 20 more volunteers, but it’s a big commitment.

“Once their training and take their first case, we expect them to work about 10 to 15 hours on that case each month. So as you can see, it’s not your average volunteer opportunity,” said Kelley Williams with Lakeway CASA.

She said Sevier County has the biggest need of the four counties they serve. On the walls of Lakeway CASA, you see drawings from children who represent what home is to them, in some cases a CASA volunteer maybe the only stability that child has.

“It’s a big commitment and so that’s part of the challenge of us getting a volunteer. It’s very intimidating to be in the court system. The work we do is often difficult. Some of the subject matter is very hard when when we think of children being hurt,” said Williams

“If you have a love for children, an appreciation for bettering your community and you have the time. Okay, it does take time. Then look into see what it’s all about,” said Hanlon.

A special training for CASA volunteers is coming up in March.

Each CASA may spend a year or more working on one case.

