Drone technology helps Morristown firefighters

Morristown police used their drone to help the Morristown Fire Department find hot spots while working a fire at the old Parks-Belk building.
By Sam Luther
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - This week first responders in downtown Morristown have been working to extinguish a lingering fire that started in the old Parks-Belk building.

While crews initially found it difficult to reach the flames inside the building, they then utilized a resource from another department that allowed them to get a better perspective.

For the last few years, the Morristown Police Department has had a drone and someone licensed to fly it to help with investigations, but it’s now coming in handy in fighting fires.

“Yeah, that was our first time using it for a fire. And we were kind of just figuring it out as we went and once we got it up with the thermal we could punch it up and see where the actual fire was burning,” said drone pilot Zach Jones.

The drone has thermal technology that allows first responders the ability to take an overhead shot of a fire scene and get a better idea of where a hot spot is. Before, firefighters would have to go into a building with a handheld device to get a better idea.

“It helped us put it out even faster,” said Battalion Chief Shane Kyle.

Using MPD’s drone was a new and unorthodox approach that’s proven to be helpful.

It’s kept firefighters out of harm’s way while helping them also be quicker by honing in on the specific areas they should target.

As of Friday evening, the area of the fire on West Main Street is still closed while crews continue to make sure the area is safe.

