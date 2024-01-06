Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they were searching for an endangered missing teen.

Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken, 16, was last seen in the Middlebrook Pike and N. Gallagher View Road area early Saturday morning.

She has brown hair with blue tips and about 5′1″.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact KCSO’s juvenile detectives at 865-215-2243.

