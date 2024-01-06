Knoxville police searching for murder suspect

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police announced they were searching for a murder suspect. Homicide Unit detectives obtained a warrant charging Reginald Depriest, 26, with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman at a Western Heights apartment on Friday afternoon.

Detectives with the Knoxville Police Department responded to a call of a body found at an apartment in the 1400 block of W. Oldham Ave. Officers said the death was “suspicious in nature.”

If you know where Depriest is call 865-215-7165.

This is a developing story.

