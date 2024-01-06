Missing Nashville woman found dead, killed by husband, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police said the search for a missing Nashville woman has come to a tragic end after she was found dead in Dekalb County on Friday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Jackie Glynn, 76, this week who was last seen Jan. 1 at her Abbott Martin Road home. The Metro Nashville Police Department said a missing person investigation revealed Glynn’s husband, Joseph Glynn, 70, was responsible for her death.

Previous Coverage Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville woman

Glynn was found buried at their property on Allen Bend Road in Smithville, and her vehicle was located nearby. Police said Glynn’s husband admitted to hitting her in the head with a hammer at their Nashville home on New Year’s Day and then driving her body to their property in DeKalb County the next day to bury her.

The Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office said Glynn had the hole his wife was buried in dug up on Dec. 16, weeks before her murder. Sheriff Patrick Ray said Glynn told the contractor he needed the hole, which was six feet wide, ten feet long, and six feet deep, for a burn pit.

DCSO said the body was found “deep down” inside a plastic vehicle cargo box. Roofing shingles were piled on top, nearly filling the rest of the hole, and then covered with dirt. Glynn disposed of the murder weapon by throwing it into the Keltonburg Community Center, according to DCSO.

In addition to throwing away the murder weapon, Glynn admitted to officers that he sold some of his wife’s belongings after the murder, DCSO said.

Three days after the murder took place, police said Glynn contacted a local realtor looking to list the Dekalb County property for sale but was unable to do so due to the realtor being out of town.

Police said Glynn told his wife’s children she had decided to leave him because she was terminally ill, but her medical provider told them that wasn’t true. His statements to the family were inconsistent, according to MNPD.

The children are working with police to determine what exactly happened.

Glynn was arrested on Jan. 6 and charged with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering and remains in custody on a $1,030,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 WSMV. All rights reserved.