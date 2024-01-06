Rainy & cloudy start to the weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a pretty wet start to Saturday with areas of rain moving through and becoming mostly cloudy for the afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Isolated areas of rain will be with us moving through the afternoon on Saturday. We’ll see temperatures just hovering in the mid 40s. We’ll stay pretty nasty looking outside through the evening hours. Plans tonight should come with a jacket with just isolated areas of drizzle.

We’ll wake up on Sunday right at 39 degrees.

Areas of rain moving through this weekend. (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll stay mostly cloudy on Sunday. We’ll go from a 40% rain coverage in the morning and drop to around 20% for the afternoon. Winds will increase on Sunday out of the SW at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 not out of the question. Higher elevated areas will see a few snow flurries.

Turning our attention to Tuesday, a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, as waves of heavy downpours will move through. Rain moves in late Monday night and continues throughout most of the day Tuesday. This will make for messy roads. The rain will impact your morning and evening commute. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s.

Areas of rain and drizzle will hang around for much of the weekend. (WVLT)

