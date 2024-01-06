Showers to mountain snow Sunday, First Alert for a messy commute Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers will develop as we head into the overnight hours and with colder temperatures in place we’ll see chances for snow arriving for the higher elevations. Temperatures will warm a little more as we head into the start of the week before our next system arrives Tuesday as we issue a First Alert Day for an impactful commute.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A brief break in the rain comes to an end as we move into the overnight hours and Sunday morning with spotty rain showers developing. With colder temperatures moving in a few flurries or snow showers are possible as well with the better chance remaining for the highest peaks in the Smokies. Expect our overnight lows to drop into the middle to upper 30s.

Throughout our Sunday we’ll keep the clouds around with a few spotty showers with mountain snow. High temperatures will slowly climb into the middle 40s, but strong gusty winds will play a bigger role. Expect winds to gust 25 to 30 mph at times through the valley with higher gust in the mountains. The wind chill will make it feel more like the middle to upper 30s throughout the afternoon, so make sure to keep the jacket and coat handy.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll dry things out as we head late in the day Sunday and into Monday with a few peaks of sunshine with a mix of clouds. Highs will rebound a little more as we return to the lower 50s as clouds increase overnight. Our next weather maker is set to arrive late Monday into Tuesday with rain chances on the rise.

Our best opportunity for rain comes during the day Tuesday with some heavy at times. We’ve issued a WVLT First Alert Weather Day as our afternoon commute could be on the messy side with ponding water. Rain will once again transition to scattered snow showers for the mountains as colder temperatures rush in for Wednesday.

Rain chances increase for Tuesday (WVLT)

