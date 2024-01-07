Carson-Newman’s Nick Brenegan makes NCAA history

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Carson-Newman Junior Nick Brenegan will forever be a part of NCAA history.

The native of Greenville, SC, did something that no player in Division I or Division II basketball history ever has, made 18-three-pointers in a single game.

Brenegan made 18 of 27 three-point attempts, finishing with 64 points in the Eagles 103-51 over Newberry.

Brenegan is now averaging 20.5 points per game, making him one of the top 50 scorers in all of Division II basketball. He entered the contest the national leader in made three pointers on the season with 51.

Sami Wylie of Lincoln (CA) holds the NCAA record for three pointers in a single-game with 21 in 2006.

The Eagles are now 10-3 and return to action on Wednesday against Emory & Henry.

