Isolated rain and cloudy on Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Some isolated periods of rain and drizzle will move through on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The winds will pick-up as we move through Sunday. Watch for winds gusting to 25 mph at times. That will also keep our feels like temperatures on the lower side as well.

Going into Sunday night, we’ll keep the clouds with us for a low dropping to near 29 for the start of Monday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday, the sun will try to break through the clouds for a sunny afternoon. We’re warmer on Monday ahead of the showers that arrive overnight as we top out near 50.

Tuesday is a WVLT First Alert Weather day. We’re expecting a lot of rain. Heavy downpours at times are possible during the morning and evening commute. Watch for ponding on the roadways.

Wednesday is breezy with lingering rain and snow showers across the area.

Isolated rain will be with us Sunday, drier on Monday. (WVLT)

