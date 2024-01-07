Lady Vols surge in second half to defeat Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fresh off a win over Auburn, Tennessee faced Kentucky in its SEC home opener on Sunday. This match-up between the Lady Vols and Wildcats would be a battle.

Tennessee went into the break down 10 points. Out of the break, UT then outscored Kentucky 48-20 in the second half to overcome a 17-point second-quarter deficit and take an 87-69 victory against the Wildcats.

The Lady Vols improved to 2-0 in conference play in front of a season-high crowd of 8,823 fans.

Center Tamari Key highlighted the impact Lady Vol fans had, “It’s an SEC opener, and we’re playing at The Summitt here. The fans always come out. SEC play is really fun for us, and I’m sure for the fans as well. We just came off of a good road win. It’s a Sunday, it’s an early tip, and everybody showed up for us. The fans gave us a lot of energy, and we needed that in the second half.”

It was an electric atmosphere today! After the 87-69 win over UK #LadyVols Tamari Key said, "The fans gave us a lot of energy, and we needed that in the second half." pic.twitter.com/QyYykyn8V3 — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerTV) January 7, 2024

Kentucky averages about 60 points per game, but in the second quarter, the Wildcats connected for 31 points. Coach Kellie Harper told the team during halftime they have to be more aggressive on defense and their effort until that point was unacceptable.

“I think it shows their belief. I have to give our crowd a little bit of that comeback, because they were loud. Their energy was infectious, and I thought our players really played off that energy today. There wasn’t a panic. I think there was a renewed focus coming out of halftime, but there wasn’t panic. You start chipping away. You just have to make a few more plays on each end of the court. I think they started feeling good about what we were doing defensively, and that just carried over,” said Harper.

Jewel Spear added, “I think it just shows grit. We’re down by 10, and I don’t think that we were stressed out, but we knew that there were controllable things that we could have done better. It started with our defense and then offense. Tamari Key was in there getting blocks, and Rickea (Jackson) was over there getting buckets. It was sparking energy for both sides of the court for everybody.”

Spear recorded a season-best 21 points, efficiency that coach Harper was pleased to see.

“She’s a student. Every game we’re always wanting to help her find ways to be better. She loves feedback, so I think the feedback from the Auburn game she really took to heart and was super excited about. It isn’t necessarily criticism, it’s just talking about where she can do more. I thought she stepped out there aggressive today and played with really good confidence. We need that. We need her to be able to score, to be able to make plays defensively. I think she had two steals, she had seven boards, and we’re coming off a game where she didn’t have a board. Really, it wasn’t just her scoring. To me, it was her energy and aggressiveness,” said Harper.

Rickea Jackson, who’s also working her way back from injury, registered 27 points in 30 minutes of action.

“I would have to say my teammates having that confidence in me, wanting to win this game and the will to win. We started off slow on the defensive end, so I felt like we just picked that up and fed off that. It created efficiency when you’re getting downhill, getting open looks, and looking for the open player. It’s fun to play in an offense like that,” said Jackson.

Meanwhile, before the game, Tamari Key was honored for her 300th career block which came against the Auburn Tigers. She’d tack on quite a few more after Sunday. The 6′6″ center rung in six total blocks, a new season-high.

“It took a while. It was hard. But that said, it was hard being out, and it was hard trying to get back to feeling like myself. I’d rather just try to keep fighting every day, working hard in practice and getting shots up to try to get back to who I need to be for the team for us to be successful. I’m going to keep working. I’m proud of myself, but I know there is more in me. I’m just going to keep going,” said Key.

The Lady Vols return to play on Thursday when they host the Florida Gators. Tipoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.