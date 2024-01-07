Man dies after falling onto Union Avenue sidewalk, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, Knoxville police responded to reports of a man who fell onto the Union Avenue side of the State Street parking garage.

According to KPD, the man fell from an undetermined height onto the sidewalk. The man was transported from the scene to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, KPD said.

Based on the report, KPD believed the death to be accidental in nature, but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.