Man dies after falling onto Union Avenue sidewalk, authorities say

Police said a man fell from an undetermined height onto the sidewalk.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Around 1:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, Knoxville police responded to reports of a man who fell onto the Union Avenue side of the State Street parking garage.

According to KPD, the man fell from an undetermined height onto the sidewalk. The man was transported from the scene to the UT Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, KPD said.

Based on the report, KPD believed the death to be accidental in nature, but the investigation is still ongoing.

This is a developing story.

