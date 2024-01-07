Missing Knoxville teen found in South Carolina, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they were searching for an endangered missing teen.

Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken, 16, was last seen in the Middlebrook Pike and N. Gallagher View Road area early Saturday morning.

KCSO officials said she was found safe in South Carolina on Sunday.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives would like to thank the surrounding agencies, media and the public for their assistance,” officials said.

-UPDATE January 7, 2024 6:10 pm- Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken has been located safe in South Carolina. The Knox County... Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 6, 2024

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.