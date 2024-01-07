Missing Knoxville teen found in South Carolina, police say

Officials said Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken went missing early Saturday morning and was found states away.
Endangered missing teen
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials announced they were searching for an endangered missing teen.

Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken, 16, was last seen in the Middlebrook Pike and N. Gallagher View Road area early Saturday morning.

KCSO officials said she was found safe in South Carolina on Sunday.

“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Juvenile Detectives would like to thank the surrounding agencies, media and the public for their assistance,” officials said.

Posted by Knox County Sheriff's Office on Saturday, January 6, 2024

