Tracking heavy rain causing a messy commute Tuesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds will clear enough to give us a little sunshine on Monday mixing with clouds through the afternoon. Rain will slowly return as we head late Monday into Tuesday bringing heavy downpours, which could create some ponding on the roadways.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see enough clearing through the overnight, that will allow us to get off to a colder start Monday morning. Grab the jacket and the coat as you step out the door with lows falling back into the middle to upper 20s.

Thankfully we’ll see a dry start to the week, but that won’t last long as we see several chances for rain and even some snow for the higher elevations. Monday will be the day to do anything outdoors as we’ll get a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s for the afternoon giving us a nice start to the week.

LOOKING AHEAD

Clouds will quickly return through the second half of our Monday giving us mostly cloudy skies by the evening. We’re tracking a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for your Tuesday as we can expect a messy commute for the morning. Make sure to take it slow on the roadways as you head to work and school. Rain will slowly taper as we head into the evening as it transitions to higher elevation snow.

Temperatures will cool down quickly as we go from the middle 50s Tuesday to the lower and middle 40s Wednesday with some morning rain and snow showers. We’ll get some dry conditions in time for Thursday before our next system arrives Friday bringing yet another round of rain and the chance for some much colder temperatures.

Tracking several chances for rain to higher elevation snow (WVLT)

