Vols hand Ole Miss first loss to open SEC play

Jonas Aidoo’s double-double helps Tennessee cruise to win over Rebels
Jonas Aidoo rises for a slam dunk against Ole Miss
Jonas Aidoo rises for a slam dunk against Ole Miss(WVLT)
By John Sartori
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jonas Aidoo’s double-double was one of many offensive bright spots for Tennessee as the Vols downed 22nd ranked Ole Miss in the SEC opener for both teams, 90-64.

Aidoo scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler added 17 points, making four shots from beyond the three-point line.

Tennessee held Ole Miss’ leading scorer Matthew Murrell to just nine points on 4-12 shooting.

The Vols dominated the glass, outrebounding the visiting Rebels 47-24.

Ole Miss entered the day as one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in the nation.

Tennessee has now taken nine of the last 10 meetings against the Rebels.

Tennessee opens the road portion of its SEC schedule on Wednesday, travelling to Mississippi State.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community...
Sheriff: Multiple people arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood prepares to close for the winter

Latest News

Nick Brenegan scored 61 points in Carson-Newman's win over Newberry
Carson-Newman’s Nick Brenegan makes NCAA history
Tennessee Volleyball's Eve Rackham Watt's contract has been extended through the 2029 season
Tennessee extends Volleyball Coach Eve Rackham Watt through 2029
Tennessee guard Jasmine Powell (15) during an NCAA basketball game against Notre Dame on...
Lady Vols rally to win over Auburn in SEC opener
Tennessee offensive lineman Gerald Mincey (54) plays against Ball State during an NCAA...
Tennessee’s Gerald Mincey enters Transfer Portal