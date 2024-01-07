Vols hand Ole Miss first loss to open SEC play

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jonas Aidoo’s double-double was one of many offensive bright spots for Tennessee as the Vols downed 22nd ranked Ole Miss in the SEC opener for both teams, 90-64.

Aidoo scored 24 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Zakai Zeigler added 17 points, making four shots from beyond the three-point line.

Tennessee held Ole Miss’ leading scorer Matthew Murrell to just nine points on 4-12 shooting.

The Vols dominated the glass, outrebounding the visiting Rebels 47-24.

Ole Miss entered the day as one of just three remaining unbeaten teams in the nation.

Tennessee has now taken nine of the last 10 meetings against the Rebels.

Tennessee opens the road portion of its SEC schedule on Wednesday, travelling to Mississippi State.

