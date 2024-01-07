‘We also go that extra little mile’ | Family-owned pharmacy succeeding in East Tennessee

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hoskins Drug Store has been a staple in the community for the last 90 years. RC Hoskins opened up his doors in the 1930′s and has been serving surrounding communities ever since.

“They talk about, ‘Oh, I remember coming here when I was little.’ You know, the things they remember about it, we just love to hear the stories,” Mollie Scarbrough said “That’s what I think keeps us here every day.”

Scarbrough and Dudley Bostic are sisters that took over the drug store after their father passed away. Keeping the family tradition alive in Clinton has been what keeps customers coming back. Ever since Hoskins moved to its current location, nothing has changed in the store.

“Those are memories that are here and we hear that every day. People come in and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I love this place,’” Bostic said. “It hasn’t changed a bit.”

Being a locally owned pharmacy has its challenges when competing with the nationally recognized chains. Mollie and Dudley have loved to help their community and offer customer service that competes with those bigger stores.

“We also go that extra little mile for them. You know, we try our best to get it covered to find out what’s not get cut,” Scarbrough said. “We try to take that on ourselves, instead of giving it to the patient to go find.”

Hoskins Drug Store is more than a pharmacy. They offer medical supplies, clothing, jewelry, a classic diner and milkshakes. Above all, Mollie and Dudley offer care for their customers that they have served for so long.

“We hope that they will continue to understand the importance of an independent pharmacy and let us help them with whatever their needs might be. Whether it may be pharmacy, whether they need a good lunch or a good hug, or they need medical equipment, something to care for someone that they love at home,” Scarbrough said.

