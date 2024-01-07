‘We also go that extra little mile’ | Family-owned pharmacy succeeding in East Tennessee

Hoskins Drug Store has been helping people for more than 90 years
HOSKINS DRUG MARKET
HOSKINS DRUG MARKET(Evan Lasek, WVLT)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hoskins Drug Store has been a staple in the community for the last 90 years. RC Hoskins opened up his doors in the 1930′s and has been serving surrounding communities ever since.

“They talk about, ‘Oh, I remember coming here when I was little.’ You know, the things they remember about it, we just love to hear the stories,” Mollie Scarbrough said “That’s what I think keeps us here every day.”

Scarbrough and Dudley Bostic are sisters that took over the drug store after their father passed away. Keeping the family tradition alive in Clinton has been what keeps customers coming back. Ever since Hoskins moved to its current location, nothing has changed in the store.

“Those are memories that are here and we hear that every day. People come in and say, ‘Oh my gosh, I love this place,’” Bostic said. “It hasn’t changed a bit.”

Being a locally owned pharmacy has its challenges when competing with the nationally recognized chains. Mollie and Dudley have loved to help their community and offer customer service that competes with those bigger stores.

“We also go that extra little mile for them. You know, we try our best to get it covered to find out what’s not get cut,” Scarbrough said. “We try to take that on ourselves, instead of giving it to the patient to go find.”

Hoskins Drug Store is more than a pharmacy. They offer medical supplies, clothing, jewelry, a classic diner and milkshakes. Above all, Mollie and Dudley offer care for their customers that they have served for so long.

“We hope that they will continue to understand the importance of an independent pharmacy and let us help them with whatever their needs might be. Whether it may be pharmacy, whether they need a good lunch or a good hug, or they need medical equipment, something to care for someone that they love at home,” Scarbrough said.

Copyright 2024 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community...
Sheriff: Multiple people arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood prepares to close for the winter

Latest News

national train your dog month
Young-Williams Animal Center celebrates national Train Your Dog Month
Winds are increasing as we head into Sunday
Showers to mountain snow Sunday, First Alert for a messy commute Tuesday
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim
Officials said Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken was last seen in the Middlebrook Pike area.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen