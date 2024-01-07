Wife wins $2 million lottery prize after husband gifts her ticket for Christmas

Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket...
Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket as a Christmas gift.(Source: DC Lottery)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - A married couple found out together on Christmas Day that the Powerball ticket the husband bought as a gift earlier in the month was a winner.

DC Lottery officials say Pamela V. won $2 million after her husband bought her a Powerball ticket at a grocery store in early December. The couple found out on Christmas that the ticket was a winner.

“We are elated to find out we won. It’s life-changing,” Pamela told lottery officials. “We have kids in college, so this will definitely help with college tuition.”

The couple plan to save most of their prize money, but they are also thinking about going on a family trip to the Caribbean.

The couple’s $2 million ticket was the DC Lottery’s highest Powerball win in 2023.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials said Kaitlynn Marie Van-Auken was last seen in the Middlebrook Pike area.
Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing teen
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood prepares to close for the winter
Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Alyssa Milligan was hit and killed while riding her bike in Nashville, police said.
Off-duty Tennessee officer charged in connection to Belmont student’s death
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim

Latest News

The collision and derailment caused minor injuries to more than 20 people. (WCBS, MTA, X, NYC...
NTSB investigates NYC subway train derailment
An Iowa principal critically injured in a school shooting put himself in harm's way as he...
Search for motive in Iowa school shooting continues as victims remembered
A judge sentenced an ex-Colorado police officer to 14 months in jail for his role in the death...
Former Colorado police officer sentenced in Elijah McClain's death
A large section of an airplane blew out in mid-air on a flight form Portland to Ontario,...
Federal officials order grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliners after plane suffers blowout midair