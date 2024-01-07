World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for...
Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2024 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force...
Entire police department walks out in 1 day
Officers executed a search warrant at 1522 Melvin Hollow Road in the Stinking Creek community...
Sheriff: Multiple people arrested after search warrant in Campbell Co.
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim
In this Dec. 10, 2023 photo supplied by the Australian Reptile Park, a male specimen of the...
The largest male specimen of the world’s most venomous spider has been found in Australia
Dollywood hosted Pigeon Forge frontline workers at the PFHTA Frontline Holiday Party.
Dollywood prepares to close for the winter

Latest News

HOSKINS DRUG MARKET
‘We also go that extra little mile’ | Family-owned pharmacy succeeding in East Tennessee
national train your dog month
Young-Williams Animal Center celebrates national Train Your Dog Month
Winds are increasing as we head into Sunday
Showers to mountain snow Sunday, First Alert for a messy commute Tuesday
Knoxville police were searching for Reginald Depriest.
Murder suspect in police custody, Knoxville police identify victim