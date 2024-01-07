Young-Williams Animal Center celebrates national Train Your Dog Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Whether you are training a new puppy or trying to teach an old dog new tricks, Young-Williams Animal Center said there are ways to make sure you maximize your dogs training in January.

You can either try your hand at training your dog or you can go to Young-Williams for a private session at the shelter.

There are two things that anybody who is attempting to train their dog needs to do to make sure they’re getting the most out of their efforts.

- Use positive reinforcement and patience: Making sure you give treats and compliments will assure your dog that training is not a punishment.

- Start simple: Use simple tasks such as name recall and other goals that are easy and builds confidence in their training. Make sure to give treats every time they follow their command.

