3 people found dead at a home, police say

Police are investigating the deaths of two men and a woman who were found dead in a home. (Credit: KFSN via CNN Newsource)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 8:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
REEDLEY, Calif. (CNN) - Three people were found dead at a California home on Saturday.

Police in Reedley, California, say they responded to the home after someone who went there looking for family members thought a burglary had occurred.

Reedley Police Chief Joe Garza says when police searched the home, they found signs of forced entry and two people dead in the backyard. A third person was found later.

“We have a white male adult, elderly gentleman that was found deceased. The other person that was located back there was a Mexican female adult. We don’t have a specific age at this time,” Garza said.

Friends and neighbors say one of the women who died is well-known in the community for giving back.

“She’s a member of our church. She’s probably the biggest volunteer in this town. She’s always helping people out. She’s just a good person,” resident Gina Mills said.

Many stopped by the home on Saturday.

“I just can’t believe it. I can’t believe that somebody would do this to her,” Mills said.

Mills says she is still in disbelief about those who died.

Garza says there are still unanswered questions.

Officers believe several rifles and pistols are missing from the home.

Police are still in the early stages of the investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

“This is a very quiet neighborhood in general, so this is very, very strange. And of course, my heart goes out to the families, they are suffering right now,” Garza said.

Copyright 2024 KSFN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

