Child dies in Cumberland County house fire, sheriff says

A 5-year-old was killed in the fire, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CUMBERLAND CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A 5-year-old was killed and a woman was injured in a house fire Sunday, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple agencies responded to a home at 2074 Fall Creek Road and were told a child was still inside the home.

The child’s mother, Andrea Cox, made it out of the house but her child did not.

“Sheriff Casey Cox and the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this devastating event,” officials said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that impacts our entire community.”

Cox was airlifted to the Skyline Medical Center Burn Unit in Nashville for treatment.

The sheriff’s office and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were investigating the cause of the fire.

