5-year-old dies in Cumberland County fire

The child was not able to escape the fire, according to officials.
Cumberland County emergency crews investigating house fire
Cumberland County emergency crews investigating house fire(Cumberland County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:42 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 5-year-old is dead after a fire at a home in Cumberland County.

On Sunday afternoon around 5:30, emergency crews were called to a fire on Fall Creek Road.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they learned the young child was not able to escape the house and died.

The child’s mother, Andrea Cox, was flown to a Nashville hospital for treatment.

“Sheriff Casey Cox and the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) extend their deepest condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this devastating event. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time. The loss of a young life is a tragedy that impacts our entire community,” The CCSO said.

The CCSO said the circumstances of the fire are under investigation. The CCSO and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working to determine the cause.

Officials said further updates will be provided once they become available.

This story is developing. Check back with WSMV4 for more updates.

