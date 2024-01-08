Enjoy today ahead of downpours and a messy WVLT First Alert Weather Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a nice Monday, so get the errands run or just get some fresh air before a system moves through soaking us Tuesday and ramping up winds, before some midweek snow showers. We’re tracking two more systems in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear and frosty cold! We do have some pockets of fog developing. We’re starting the day around 29 degrees.

It’s a mostly sunny day, so enjoy while we’re also above average at 52 degrees. There is a light breeze up to 10 mph out of the northeast today. We’ll see clouds increase this afternoon to evening.

Rain rolls in and sticks around all night today, with a low of 40 degrees but warming to the upper 40s by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The WVLT First Alert Weather Day is focused on the Tuesday morning commute for the potential for hydroplaning risks and low visibility. We’ll warm to 57 degrees midday, but then we’ll have gusty winds and scattered showers for the afternoon as colder air starts to blow into town. Gusts pick up to 40 mph in the Valley, but 50+ mph in the higher elevations.

Tuesday night comes with scattered light rain changing to scattered light to moderate snow showers in our higher elevations, with a few flurries possible in the Valley by the morning with a low of 34 degrees.

Wednesday is chilly and breezy, with afternoon clearing. We’ll then see patchy frost Thursday morning, with a nice afternoon before the next round of rain.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we’re tracking some on and off rain Friday and gusty winds. Then a colder weekend! That could setup a system just beyond the 8-day forecast to be cold enough for some more snow.

