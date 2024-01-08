First Alert Weather Day for messy morning commute and gusty winds Tuesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tuesday is a WVLT First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain arrives during the morning commute and gusty winds move in by the afternoon hours. We are continuing to track two other systems in your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds and rain move in overnight with a low of 42 degrees but warming to the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.

Our WVLT First Alert Weather Day starts Tuesday morning due to the risk for a messy morning commute. The greatest risks are hydroplaning and low visibility as you are heading to work. Gusty winds also push in the by afternoon hours. Gusts could pick up to 40 mph in the valley but 50+ mph along the Plateau and up to 60-70 mph along the Smoky Mountains. Highs are in the mid to upper 50s by mid-day.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tuesday night comes with scattered light rain changing to scattered light to moderate snow showers in our higher elevations, with a few flurries possible in the Valley by the morning with a low of 34 degrees.

Wednesday is chilly and breezy with more sunshine by the afternoon. It’s a cold one with highs of only 44 degrees. Thursday is nice with more sunshine and highs rebounding into the lower 50s.

Another rainy system arrives on Friday with gusty winds. We warm up into the mid-50s and fall back near 40 by the weekend. Some spotty rain to higher elevation snow is possible late Friday to early Saturday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, another system arrives Monday into Tuesday bringing us rain to snow. Temperatures are much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We could potentially see some snow throughout East Tennessee. We’ll continue to watch this closely.

