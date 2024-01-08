Karns High School senior creates museum accessibility program for visually impaired

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new program by a Karns High School senior is making it more accessible for people with visual impairments to visit a museum.

“I wanted to do something that could help her experience it more independently and not need a sighted person,” said Mia Warren about her friend, Campbell Rutherford, who is visually impaired.

Museums offer various tools for visually impaired guests, but Rutherford said most are not ideal.

“Regardless of the experience, there’s always someone else necessary. There is always a sighted person necessary. You always have to plan ahead. It’s a bit annoying. You can’t just spontaneously walk into a museum and expect to get the full experience,” Rutherford said.

After consulting with Rutherford about her experience, Warren created the Museum Increasing Accessibility (MIA) project. Just by scanning a QR code, users can access a comprehensive gallery tour on their personal device.

“You can pretty much go though the museum independently because then each QR code will give you directions on how to find the next one,” Rutherford said.

The new accessibility program is now active at the Museum of East Tennessee History. The initiative is something Rutherford and Warren said they hope gets used at other facilities.

“The goal is for it to just become the new standard at every museum and that whenever they update an exhibit, they just update the website and it’s an easy process to make accessible for all,” Warren said.

“I think it would really give people like me a lot of freedom as they explore museums,” Rutherford said.

